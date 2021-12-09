StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of StealthGas worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

