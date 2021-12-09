Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCS stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

