Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $680.90 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $680.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00181526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558287 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,490 coins and its circulating supply is 24,621,444,716 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

