Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $680.90 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $680.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00140512 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00181526 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020142 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558287 BTC.
About Stellar
According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
