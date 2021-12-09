Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $6.83 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $680.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00181526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558287 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,490 coins and its circulating supply is 24,621,444,716 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

