Stephen P. Bell Sells 100,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,186. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.