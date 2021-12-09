STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of STERIS worth $49,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

STERIS stock opened at $230.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

