Steven Michael Oliveira Acquires 100,000 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 100,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.