Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

