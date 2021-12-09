Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,117,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after buying an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

