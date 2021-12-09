Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average volume of 236 put options.
In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
