Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,013 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,938% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

DSP traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 462,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,643. The stock has a market cap of $597.11 million and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

