Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the typical volume of 422 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

VRT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 50,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,052. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

