Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Checkpoint Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,123 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 609% compared to the average volume of 1,005 put options.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

