Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Checkpoint Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,123 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 609% compared to the average volume of 1,005 put options.
Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.38.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
