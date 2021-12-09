Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 198,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 418% compared to the average daily volume of 38,355 call options.

Shares of DOCU traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 452,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.