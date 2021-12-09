Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Healthcare Trust of America Call Options (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 43,375 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,597 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 66,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,424. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $267,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

