StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 211,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,536,806 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

