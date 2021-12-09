StormX (STMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $92.09 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, StormX has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $274.28 million and $92.09 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

