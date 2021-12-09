Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%.

STRM stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

