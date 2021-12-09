Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.15 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $122.12 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $39.88 or 0.00080932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,963 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

