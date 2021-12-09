Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $64.26 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Strong has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and $8.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $464.72 or 0.00965005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

