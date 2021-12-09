Strs Ohio Acquires 25,872 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $710.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $712.26 and a 200-day moving average of $623.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.