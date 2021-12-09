Strs Ohio Buys 156,033 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $66,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

