Strs Ohio Buys 249 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Markel worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,244.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,241.77. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

