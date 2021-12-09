Strs Ohio Has $45.93 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,479 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $45,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 190,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

