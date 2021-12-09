Strs Ohio Has $47.97 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

