Strs Ohio Has $49.09 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

