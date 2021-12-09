Strs Ohio Has $49.88 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 110.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

