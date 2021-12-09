Strs Ohio Has $51.45 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of Signature Bank worth $51,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its 200-day moving average is $271.15. Signature Bank has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

