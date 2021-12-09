Strs Ohio Has $61.49 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $61,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

