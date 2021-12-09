Strs Ohio Has $64.64 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $64,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $256.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

