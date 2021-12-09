Strs Ohio Has $65.74 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Snap worth $65,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

