Strs Ohio Has $71.85 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $71,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

