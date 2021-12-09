Strs Ohio Has $75.96 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $75,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $244.75 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

