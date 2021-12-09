Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $60,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

