Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of AMETEK worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

