Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $47,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,236 shares of company stock worth $40,780,278. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

