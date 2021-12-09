Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.