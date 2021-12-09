Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,357 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Nuance Communications worth $45,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 22.6% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 1,159,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 213,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $8,234,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,063 shares of company stock worth $50,313,303. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.