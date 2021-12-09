Strs Ohio Sells 14,995 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 562,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 278,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

