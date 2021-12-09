Strs Ohio Sells 27,684 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $55,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $646.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.12. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

