Strs Ohio Sells 30,010 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

