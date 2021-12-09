Strs Ohio Sells 78,286 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

