Strs Ohio Sells 8,560 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.52% of Life Storage worth $48,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $141.34 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.