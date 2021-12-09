Strs Ohio Sells 96,218 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,218 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Truist Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

