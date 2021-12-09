Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $47,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $471.86 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.50 and a 200 day moving average of $472.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.