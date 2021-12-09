Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

