Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.54. 1,129,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.67. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

