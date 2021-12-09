Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.
NYSE:SYK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.54. 1,129,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.67. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
