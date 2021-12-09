Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

