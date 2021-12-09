Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 136,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.