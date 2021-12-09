Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

